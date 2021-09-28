Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after buying an additional 1,307,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,646,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

