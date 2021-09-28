Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $306.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $229.86 and a twelve month high of $321.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.34.

