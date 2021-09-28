Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $324,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the 1st quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 665,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $5,500,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCIV opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

