Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,815 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

