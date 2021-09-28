Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

