Metronome Price Hits $4.11 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and approximately $59,213.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00009642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00138398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,590.16 or 1.00007447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.26 or 0.06906473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.15 or 0.00754106 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,427,683 coins and its circulating supply is 12,141,309 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

