Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

NYSE:MCB opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

