Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Up 4.2%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. 3,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

