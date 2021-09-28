MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.16% of MGIC Investment worth $99,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.