Michael A. Metzger Sells 24,437 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of SNDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 559,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $948.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.