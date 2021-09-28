Michael A. Metzger Sells 24,437 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 559,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $948.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

