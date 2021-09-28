Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,858,000 after buying an additional 955,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

