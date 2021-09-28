Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of MU traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,085,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

