Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 344,557 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,293,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 279,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $74,498,000. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 39,880 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $268.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

