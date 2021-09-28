Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Midland States Bancorp worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

