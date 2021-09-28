Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Snap-on worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

