Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,409,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,056,000 after acquiring an additional 431,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 290,732 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

