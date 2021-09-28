Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

