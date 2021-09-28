Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,350 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of Stericycle worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.11 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

