Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 29,455 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.36% of Stitch Fix worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

