Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,682 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $61,640,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $41,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.82 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.