Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,200 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 375.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.