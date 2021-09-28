Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 866 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $186.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $158.92 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

