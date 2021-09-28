MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) vs. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Contrast

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MJ has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MJ and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 525.43% 137.87% 40.06% Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MJ and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than MJ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MJ and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 36.80 -$3.96 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.23 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.57

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

