Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

MHK opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

