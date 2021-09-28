Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

