Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 230,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

