Monetary Management Group Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $302.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.11 and a 200 day moving average of $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.51 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

