Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

