Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.