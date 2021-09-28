Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $15.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.43 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

