Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

