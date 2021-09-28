Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,556 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3,690.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

