Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4,420.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

