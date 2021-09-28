Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce sales of $500.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.06 million and the lowest is $489.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

