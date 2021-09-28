Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 343,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 730,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

