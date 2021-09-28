Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 106,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 116,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.87 million and a PE ratio of -30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

