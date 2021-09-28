National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,030 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in CEMEX by 301.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CEMEX by 439.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 325,798 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

CX stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

