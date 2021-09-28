National Asset Management Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.