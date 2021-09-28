National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 132.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBON. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ebang International by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,738,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ebang International by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 717,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Shares of Ebang International stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.