National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

