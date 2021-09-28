National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

