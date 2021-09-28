Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 57,729 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $63,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 18,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,809. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

