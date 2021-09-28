Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $139,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 307,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

