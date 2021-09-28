Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $74,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.06. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,266. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

