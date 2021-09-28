Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $117.21 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $117,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 27,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 127,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.68. 52,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,554. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day moving average of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

