Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $87.73 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $87,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,164. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

