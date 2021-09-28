Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 135,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

