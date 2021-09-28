NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

