Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

