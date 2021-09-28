Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NBW opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

